Why is Jean-Philippe Mateta wearing a protective helmet in the FA Cup final?

While Crystal Palace have taken a dramatic route to the FA Cup final against Manchester City, striker Jean-Philippe’s journey to Wembley went via the hospital after suffering a horror injury earlier in in the competition.

In March, the Frenchman required 25 stitches after a high challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts caught Mateta in the head and left his ear “destroyed”.

Mateta was taken to hospital and Roberts was sent off - and subsequently banned for six games - as Crystal Palace progressed with a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Remarkably, the 27-year-old was back in action a month later to help Crystal Palace to a victory over Fulham in the quarter-finals, sporting a new headguard that covers up his injured ear.

Mateta, a key player for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles, has worn the helmet ever since and played in the semi-final win at Wembley as Palace reached their third FA Cup final and set up the chance to win the club’s first major honour against City.

In an interview with L’Équipe, Mateta explained that he had accepted an apology from the goalkeeper Roberts but admitted he could have suffered an even more serious injury had he not turned his head at the last moment.

“I was afraid I’d have broken bones or blood in my brain but in fact, my ear was just destroyed,” he said.

“At the last moment, I had the reflex to turn my face. I was lucky because if I hadn’t, I would have taken his foot right in the head, and it would have been much worse.

“A plastic surgery specialist came and took pictures of my ear, which he refused to show me, so as not to let them stay in my head,” he added. “Obviously, it didn’t look like an ear any more.

“At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon had a lot of trouble, but afterwards, as he explained to me, he found a way to save my ear. He did a hell of a job.

“I have to be careful to prevent it from getting infected, I have to wash it every time I sweat.”