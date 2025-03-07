Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been banned for six matches for his challenge on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, after an independent regulatory commission upheld the Football Association’s claim that the usual three-game ban would be an insufficient punishment.

Mateta was left with 25 stitches in his ear as a result of the challenge from Roberts, which saw the goalkeeper sent off and the Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, calling it “the most reckless challenge I’ve ever seen”. The French forward has been discharged from hospital and is “doing well” while recovering at home, according to his manager Oliver Glasner.

Roberts will be unable to play for Millwall until at least 5 April, having already missed one match of his six-game suspension. The FA appealed against the usual three-match ban, insisting that the offence was of a nature that would make the standard punishment “clearly insufficient”, and opening the door to a longer ban being imposed on Roberts.

The FA said Roberts denied the charge and the goalkeeper published a statement through his club following the confirmation of his extended six-match ban. Earlier this week, Millwall condemned the abuse that had been directed at the goalkeeper since the incident and Roberts said it has been a “difficult week for all concerned, including my family and I”.

The goalkeeper said: “Firstly, to Jean-Philippe, who I continue to send my best wishes to in his recovery. As soon as I could, I reached out to Jean-Philippe personally to apologise, and I was thankful to hear back from him that evening that he was OK and reassured me not to worry.

“I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment. Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

“Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I. To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message. I can’t wait to be back out on the pitch in front of our fans.”

Earlier on Friday, Crystal Palace manager Glasner issued a positive update on Mateta’s recovery and said that he could be available for their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham after the March international break.

open image in gallery Mateta could be back for Crystal Palace in time for the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham ( Getty Images )

“Mateta is doing well. He is at home and his recovery is going well. He had no fractures or concussion. Healing from the huge wound is going as we expected,” Glasner said. "He will go to Marbella with us next week and be just training individually. If everything goes how we wish, he will be available against Fulham. We can’t play him tomorrow – but it’s not too bad.”

A FA statement on Friday read: “An independent regulatory commission has upheld The FA’s claim to increase the suspension of Millwall’s Liam Roberts. The FA claimed that - in the circumstances - the standard punishment for this offence was clearly insufficient, and Liam Roberts subsequently denied this.

“Following a hearing, the Regulatory Commission upheld The FA’s claim, set aside the standard three-match punishment, and instead imposed a six-match ban.”