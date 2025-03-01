Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish labelled a tackle by Millwall’s goalkeeper which left striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in hospital “the most reckless challenge I think I’ve ever seen”.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was shown a red card, following a VAR review, after coming off his line to clear a long ball and colliding into the on-rushing Mateta in the head with his raised studs.

Frenchman Mateta, who has been in superb form for Premier League side Palace with 15 goals from 33 appearances, was given oxygen on the pitch during a lengthy stoppage before being taken off and put into an ambulance. He was replaced by Eddie Nketiah.

open image in gallery Millwall's Liam Roberts fouled Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and was later sent off ( Reuters )

Speaking on the BBC at half-time, Parish accused Roberts of endangering an opponent’s life.

“What we know is he’s got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury,” said Parish. “In all the time I’ve watched football I’ve never seen a challenge like it. That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen and I think he needs to take a long hard look at himself, that lad, because he’s endangering a fellow professional – maybe even his life.”

Palace led 2-1 at half-time and went on to win the tie 3-1.

After the match, Palace manager Oliver Glasner gave a further update on Mateta’s condition.

“His ear looks terrible. It’s a very serious injury so we hope all the best for him,” Glasner said. “We are not really happy, we can’t be really happy. Of course, it’s a great win and into the quarter-finals but when you lose a player, especially with a foul like this, you have two different feelings in your stomach.”