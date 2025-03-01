Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace was marred by a horrific challenge after Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts received a straight red card for crashing into Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

30-year-old Lions keeper Roberts was sent off in the eighth minute of the tie with the scores still at 0-0, after racing off his line and colliding with Mateta, with his boot appearing to make contact with the French striker’s jaw.

A long ball over the top of the Millwall defence had forced Roberts off out of his area, but the back-up keeper followed through with his challenge despite originally winning the ball, with his foot kicking Mateta in the head before the rest of his body followed.

Roberts was not sent off initially, but VAR recommended that referee Michael Oliver review the incident, and he then showed a straight red card.

Mateta required lengthy treatment including receiving oxygen on the pitch, and he was eventually stretchered off to a standing ovation from the home fans. He was taken to a waiting ambulance.

“What we know is he’s got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury,” said Palace chairman Steve Parish on the BBC. “In all the time I’ve watched football I’ve never seen a challenge like it. That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen and I think he needs to take a long hard look at himself, that lad, because he’s endangering a fellow professional – maybe even his life.”

After a lengthy delay, play was restarted with Eddie Nketiah taking Mateta’s place, while Lukas Jensen came on for midfielder Luke Cundle for Millwall.

The match at Selhurst Park is one of four taking place on Saturday, with Preston facing Burnley in an all-Championship tie before Bournemouth take on Wolves and Plymouth Argyle travel to Manchester City looking to deliver another famous upset.

On Sunday, Newcastle take on Brighton at St James’ Park, before Manchester United face Fulham at home in the last tie of the weekend.

The draw for the quarter-finals will follow the conclusion of that tie, before the fifth round concludes with Nottingham Forest hosting Ipswich on Monday night.