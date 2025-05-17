Man City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: FA Cup final team news and build-up from Wembley
History is on the line as Crystal Palace look to win their first trophy at Wembley
Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final as Pep Guardiola’s team look to salvage a disappointing season and deny the Eagles their first major trophy at Wembley.
While City are aiming to win their 19th major honour since Guardiola took charge, Palace are a game away from securing a historic first under manager Oliver Glasner after previous heartbreaks at the national stadium.
Palace lost the 1990 final to Manchester United in a replay and were also beaten by the same opposition in the 2016 final after extra time. Eberechi Eze was the star of their semi-final win over Aston Villa last month.
City, meanwhile, will look to striker Erling Haaland, who called his side’s year “horrific” this week. City are used to competing for the Premier League and Champions League but Guardiola said winning the FA Cup is “massively important” to them.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvariol, O’Reilly; Silva, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta
What is the team news?
Crystal Palace manager only had “positive” team news to share on Friday and confirmed that midfielder Adam Wharton was fit to play after missing the win against Tottenham last week.
While there has been some optimism that Rodri is close to returning for City after suffering a serious knee injury, the midfielder will not feature in the FA Cup final.
John Stones and Nathan Ake remain out but Erling Haaland returned from injury in last week’s 0-0 at Southampton. Omar Marmoush could return to the starting line-up.
Palace have been beaten in two FA Cup finals, in the 1990 replay against Manchester United and against the same opposition in 2016 after extra time.
Palace have been beaten in two FA Cup finals, in the 1990 replay against Manchester United and against the same opposition in 2016 after extra time.
For City, who are far more accustomed to winning silverware under Pep Guardiola, their motivation is salvaging a season that star striker Erling Haaland described as “horrific” this week.
Palace have their own threats and Oliver Glasner’s side will look to England international Eberechi Eze, France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and midfielder Adam Wharton for inspiration on a potentially historic day.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
Palace head into the match looking to win their first ever major honour, while City look to salvage a poor season with a much-needed trophy win.
