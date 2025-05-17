Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup and their first major trophy at Wembley.

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal with Palace’s first attack of the game, catching Pep Guardiola’s dominant side on the counter.

Dean Henderson was fortunate to stay on the pitch after handling the ball outside the box to deny Erling Haaland.

But the Palace goalkeeper was the man of the match, saving a penalty from Omar Marmoush and making a number of fine stops.

And Palace held on to claim a historic victory at Wembley. Here are how the players rated

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson 9: Made a mess of the clearance against Haaland as the City striker surged towards goal, should've been sent off. But around that, he was immense, denied Marmoush from the spot, and then Echeverri late on in the second half, among several other saves. Vital.

Chris Richards 7: Immense in the air, four duels won aerially.

Maxence Lacroix 6: Another brick in the Palace wall. Resolute at the back and makes this three at the back function.

Marc Guehi 7: A huge presence at the back and the leader of this Palace backline.

Daniel Munoz 9: Stormed forward on the counter-attack for the opening goal and just never gives up, unlucky to be denied a second goal after Sarr's offside. A close second alongside Eze for Palace's best player.

Adam Wharton 7: Smart in possession and his position, a star right now and what a future.

Daichi Kamada 6: Works his socks off, deserved his place in the side alongside Wharton.

Tyrick Mitchell 6: Tested early by Savinho and penalised for foul on Silva to concede a penalty, replays showed the decision was wrong after a small touch of the ball.

Ismaila Sarr 5: Distant for much of the game and failed to provide a real outlet once the onslaught arrived.

Eberechi Eze 8: Ruthless finish for the opener, a livewire for Palace when they did venture forward. Classy.

Jean-Philippe Mateta 7: Held the ball up well and excellent timing to release teammates. So important to release Palace on the counter and relieve pressure.

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega, 5

Started his third FA Cup final in a row ahead of Ederson. Had very little to do, given City’s dominance. Eze’s goal was struck hard and low.

Manuel Akanji, 4

There was a lack of urgency in the City defence. There was a let-off when Daniel Munoz’s second was disallowed for offside, but City were statuesque.

Ruben Dias, 3

Was booked for dissent as City chased an equaliser, as his team began to show their frustration. Saw a lot of the ball with City having so much possession.

Josko Gvardiol, 4

Was brushed aside by Jean Philippe-Mateta as Crystal Palace turned defence into attack. Needed to be stronger.

Nico O'Reilly, 3

Lost track of Munoz - who dominated the flank - for the Palace goal and could not continue his excellent FA Cup campaign through to the final.

Bernardo Silva, 5

Should not have been left as City’s only midfielder. Still gave it his all to get City back in it and won their first-half penalty when he was fouled by Mitchell.

Kevin De Bruyne, 4

It was not the dream send-off in the final, and the brilliant Belgian was perhaps fortunate to see full-time. Not his day, and there was no magic.

Savinho, 3

Wasteful in possession and offered little threat, particularly in the early spell when City were on top.

Omar Marmoush, 3

Took his first penalty for Manchester City in the FA Cup final but missed. He was quiet from there and could not respond

Jeremy Doku, 4

Looked to be City’s brightest attacker but his end product was disappointing. Forced an excellent save from Henderson after beating Munoz in the first half.

Erling Haaland, 3

Why didn’t he take City’s penalty? The striker did not look fully fit. An early acrobatic volley aside, saved well by Henderson, he barely threatened.