Pep Guardiola confronts Dean Henderson after Man City stunned in FA Cup final
Henderson was fortunate to stay on the pitch with Guardiola frustrated after the FA Cup final
Pep Guardiola made a beeline towards Dean Henderson after Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City in the FA Cup final and told the goalkeeper that he was upset with his “time-wasting”.
Palace defeated City 1-0 at Wembley to win the club’s first major trophy, with Oliver Glasner’s team making history by lifting the FA Cup.
Henderson was the player of the match - making a series of fine saves and stopping Omar Marmoush’s penalty in the first half.
But the former Manchester United goalkeeper was lucky to avoid a red card before his penalty save.
He handled the ball outside the box to stop Erling Haaland running through on goal but VAR determined he did not prevent an “obvious” goal scoring opportunity.
Guardiola clearly disagreed and went towards Henderson at full-time. The manager wagged his finger towards Henderson, and had to be pushed away from him as the goalkeeper celebrated with his team-mates.
“I just went to shake his hand, but he was disappointed by the time-wasting, but no hard feelings,” Henderson told ITV.
Guardiola would not disclose what he had said to the goalkeeper afterwards. “No, nothing,” he said.
"It's incredible, we had a feeling it'd be our day today, we executed the gameplan, we deserve this so much,” Henderson told the BBC.
"Haaland might've stepped up, I didn't know which way he'd go, but Marmoush, I knew which way he was going.
"I knew I would save it. The ball carried into my box, I knew I was fine, it held up as it was a bit dry, it doesn't matter, who cares?"
Guardiola has now lost back-to-back FA Cup finals, with his City side consigned to a trophyless season after their defeat to Palace.
"They performed really well, much better than last season against Manchester United,” Guardiola said when asked about City’s performance.
"Football sometimes is like this. At the end with [substitute] Claudio Echeverri, we created a chance. We controlled really good in transitions.
"Yes, unfortunately we couldn't win, but congratulations Crystal Palace."
