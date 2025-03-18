Jean-Philippe Mateta’s ear ‘destroyed’ by Liam Roberts challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta said his ear was “destroyed” following a challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts and could have suffered an even more serious head injury had he not turned his head at the last moment.

The Frenchman required 25 stitches in his ear after Roberts came off his line and caught Mateta in the face with a high foot. The 27-year-old could return to action for Palace’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at the end of the month after his ear was saved by surgery.

He told L’Équipe: “I was afraid I’d have broken bones or blood in my brain but in fact, my ear was just destroyed. At the last moment, I had the reflex to turn my face. I was lucky because if I hadn’t, I would have taken his foot right in the head, and it would have been much worse.”

Mateta has accepted an apology from Roberts, who was sent off for the challenge and has been banned for six games by the FA. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not that serious,’” Mateta said. “He could have avoided doing that, but these things happen.”

Mateta will need to wear a mask to protect his ear when he returns to the pitch and he said he was spared the full details of his gruesome injury.

“A plastic surgery specialist came and took pictures of my ear, which he refused to show me, so as not to let them stay in my head,” he added. “Obviously, it didn’t look like an ear any more.

“At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon had a lot of trouble, but afterwards, as he explained to me, he found a way to save my ear. He did a hell of a job.

“I have to be careful to prevent it from getting infected, I have to wash it every time I sweat.

“Next week, I should be able to participate in training matches, but for that, I’ll need a mask while my ear finishes healing.

“I’ve been sent several models, and I’ll have to choose between those that just cover the ear and others that cover the whole face.”