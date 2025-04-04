Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool need ‘six signings’ if they want to build on success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has claimed that the club may need to make six signings this summer if they want to build on the success of Arne Slot’s opening season.

The Reds’ took another step towards the Premier League title in midweek with a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, and they currently hold a 12-point lead over nearest challengers Arsenal with just eight games left to play.

But as the season nears an end, rumours persist over the future of key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with the former reportedly set to leave for Real Madrid and the latter two still yet to agree new contracts.

And Carragher has claimed that the Reds squad may need several additions “to keep the juggernaut moving”, suggesting that the squad need a left-back, centre-back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, left-winger and striker.

Writing in a column for the Daily Telegraph, the 47-year-old said: “In all honesty, when looking at Slot’s squad, it feels like he may need as many as six before next summer.

“Reinforcements are required independent of whether the big three out-of-contract stars stay,” he said, adding that “such additions would enhance rather than replace those who have inspired Liverpool to the top”.

“Slot’s Liverpool have been more efficient than consistently brilliant,” claimed Carragher, before pointing out that the Dutchman needs time to form his own squad after not making a single first-team signing last summer.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold could be leaving Liverpool this summer and the club need to replace him ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Carragher called Slot’s achievements so far “remarkable”, emphasising that his “broader vision and idea of what Liverpool can become has yet to fully form”.

“Let us not forget it took Klopp three years and a complete rebuild from back to front to perfect his ideas,” added the former Reds centre-back.

Liverpool have been linked to several big-money signings already as the transfer window approaches, with the club reportedly interested in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong and Bournemouth defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, among others.