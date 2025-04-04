Andy Robertson reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘head is not great’ over Liverpool absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in a great state of mind – but not because of suggestions he is getting closer to joining Real Madrid or because of the backlash from Liverpool fans.

The right-back has been branded a “traitor” by a minority of supporters as he appears to be on the brink of leaving Anfield to sign for Real on free transfer in the summer.

But his fellow full-back and friend Robertson insisted Alexander-Arnold is hurting because he is sidelined, with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the Carabao Cup final and some of the remainder of what could prove his last season on Merseyside.

“Trent’s head is not great because he’s injured,” Robertson said. “He hates being injured, none of us like being injured but it hurts Trent a little bit more. That’s all he is focused on.”

The Scotland captain admitted that the talk about Alexander-Arnold’s future had reached the Liverpool dressing room.

But he explained: “It is impossible for me to say we have not seen all the noise and everyone commenting on it. But for us our focus is for him to get back fit and healthy. Once he does that, what will happen, will happen. No one knows that yet. People can talk and speculate but for us we want Trent back very soon.”

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against PSG last month ( AP )

In the absence of Alexander-Arnold and the injured Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, midfielder Curtis Jones operated as a right-back in Wednesday’s Mersseyside derby win over Everton.

Robertson praised the versatile Liverpudlian while joking that he was worried Jones could also play left-back.

open image in gallery Robertson insists speculation over Alexander-Arnold’s future has been felt by the Liverpool dressing room ( PA Wire )

“I thought he was excellent,” he said. “Curtis was excellent. He played a really good game. Such an intelligent footballer. We were joking yesterday – he has played left wing, No 10, No 6, No 8, striker, as a right-back, hopefully he can’t play left-back!

“But it shows how intelligent he is. He took the game in his stride, so comfortable on the ball and he defended really well too.”