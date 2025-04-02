Diogo Jota repays Arne Slot’s faith as Liverpool edge another dramatic Merseyside derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a Merseyside derby defined by the red cards, a match that may be remembered for the one what wasn’t. After a meeting with Everton that brought Liverpool frustration, one that instead produced elation for them. After Arne Slot ended the draw at Goodison Park suggesting referee Michael Oliver was to blame if Liverpool did not win the title came a match when the officiating, however questionable, will not cost them the silverware.

Instead, Diogo Jota assumed the role of derby decider, ending his drought and Liverpool’s mini-slump with a crisp strike; with it, too, went Everton’s unbeaten run, curtailed at nine. What is instead extended is David Moyes’ perhaps never-ending wait for a win at Anfield; it is now 22 games and counting.

The numbers look rather better for Liverpool. A 100th derby win came in the context of defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. A 12-point lead at the Premier League summit was restored, with 13 now needed to be guaranteed the title.

But there are facts and there are pictures and the indelible image, perhaps destined to be replayed for quite some time, came early on. This was a second derby to revolve around James Tarkowski: hero for Evertonians at Goodison Park, he was the villain for Liverpool here.

A wild, out-of-control challenge on Alexis Mac Allister meant he clattered first ball and then man, his studs flying into the World Cup winner’s calf. Thankfully, eventually, Mac Allister was able to continue. A yellow card was brandished to Tarkowski. The Everton captain survived a VAR check to see if it should be upgraded. It left Slot shaking his head, his reaction more measured than when Tarkowski levelled in the 98th minute two months ago.

Yet it was sufficiently dangerous that even the watching Duncan Ferguson, a man sent to prison for an act of violence on the football pitch, declared it merited a red card. The officials decided otherwise, an odder still decision from the VAR Paul Tierney; Jurgen Klopp’s least favourite official may assume a similar status with Slot.

It probably wasn’t what Moyes had in mind when he said the 2-2 draw in February showed football should not be too sanitised. This was frenetic, competitive and, at times, messy but for Liverpool, there was justice of sorts in the result. Briefly, it felt as though Tarkowski’s reprieve could bring a double punishment: it was after his pass that Beto prodded a shot through Caoimhin Kelleher’s legs and into the Liverpool net.

The offside flag was raised but Beto, who had opened the scoring on the other side of Stanley Park, almost repeated the feat, benefiting from the rarity of a Virgil van Dijk air kick to advance and pick out the post with his shot. The Everton striker had a nuisance value. There are sleeker, subtler forwards but he can trouble Van Dijk. Even with Darwin Nunez beginning on the bench, he brought an element of chaos to proceedings.

open image in gallery A pumped-up Arne Slot allowed himself to celebrate ( Getty Images )

For Liverpool, meanwhile, there was the challenge to ally control with quality. For much of the match, they had effort but not sufficient dynamism. They had possession but were often too predictable. But they displayed persistence and, as much as anything, that proved decisive.

So, too, did Slot’s stubbornness. He had arguably showed too much faith in Jota during his barren spell. It ended both in style and at a fine time for his team. Jota latched on to Luis Diaz’s backheel, weaved his way into the penalty area and drove a shot past Jordan Pickford. A first goal in 11 appearances for Jota was a reflection of Diaz’s influence. He was the brightest of Liverpool’s front three, as he had been against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jota was the beneficiary. The Kop had started the second half chorusing the name of Divock Origi, long the scourge of Everton. They were soon celebrating another striker.

open image in gallery Jarrad Branthwaite frustrated Liverpool's attack ( Getty Images )

Everton had provided stiff resistance. A terrific block from Jarrad Branthwaite to repel Jota’s shot early shot was a sign of the right kind of commitment: so, too, Tarkowski’s later defiance to prevent Diaz doubling Liverpool’s lead. Pickford saved from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch.

But, those two efforts from Beto aside, Everton did too little to test two of Liverpool’s understudies. Kelleher was deputising for the injured Alisson while, sent off in the season’s first derby, Curtis Jones started the second at right-back. It helped that he did not have a genuine winger to face, with Carlos Alcaraz on the left of Everton’s compact midfield.

Jones kept his cool this time, as did Slot. Liverpool have been more fluent, more convincing but they took a step towards the title. Everton held them up once, but not a second time. There may be rancour and recriminations again, but this time, they cannot deny Liverpool the grand prize.