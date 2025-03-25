Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Real Madrid, in a move that would leave Liverpool requiring a new right back in the summer.

The vice-captain, who has been with his boyhood club since the age of six, is out of contract at the end of the season and Real Madrid appear to be his next move after 20 years at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in the Liverpool team since making his proper breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp in the 2017-18 season, starting the first of three Champions League finals for the Reds at the end of that campaign.

The 26-year-old offers a skillset as a right back that is almost unique in the game and the number of assists he has produced from defence has helped to redefine his position, potentially leaving the Premier League leaders with the sizable task of replacing him in the summer.

Conor Bradley

Having a potential ready-made, long-term replacement for Alexander-Arnold may have contributed to Liverpool’s thinking when assessing the futures of their out-of-contract trio, with captain Virgil van Dijk and top-scorer Mohamed Salah’s deals also expiring in the summer.

Bradley is a more traditional right back and has impressed during his spells in the team when Alexander-Arnold has been injured. The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international memorably had the Kop singing ‘There’s only one Conor Bradley’ following his crunching challenge on Kylian Mbappe during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid earlier this season.

open image in gallery Liverpool may have a ready-made replacement ( Getty Images )

Bradley has a terrific engine, following his upbringing as a cross-country champion in Northern Ireland, and a tenacity to attack and defend both boxes. He is yet to complete a full season in professional football, though, so it would be a bit of a gamble for Liverpool to go into next season with Bradley as their first-choice right back, assuming Alexander-Arnold leaves. But he is a fine, and inexpensive, option to have.

Jeremie Frimpong

A former youth product of Manchester City’s academy, Frimpong has been the outstanding attacking right back in Europe over the last couple of seasons and has been pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen’s success under Xabi Alonso. Playing as a wing-back, Frimpong scored nine goals and made seven assists as Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga crown last season, and, according to FBref, Frimpong ranks in the top 99 percentile for non-penalty xG (expected goals) plus expected assists per game in Europe this year.

It’s clear the 24-year-old Netherlands international has impressive numbers, but Alonso’s Leverkusen shape a lot of their structure around Frimpong, enabling him to play as a right winger for the Bundesliga side. It’s unlikely that Arne Slot, who has only ever played with a back four at Liverpool, would change his system for Frimpong, but that is not to say the former Celtic defender could not adapt if Liverpool tried to sign him.

open image in gallery Frimpong has been one of the stars of Leverkusen’s success ( Getty Images )

Denzel Dumfries

Another Dutchman, with title-winning experience at Inter, Dumfries secured his move to Italy on the back of an impressive Euro 2020 for the Netherlands and has been an integral part of their success since. Although he too is more of a wing-back, like Frimpong, Dumfries is a player who can dominate the flank through the timing and purposefulness of their attacking movements. His recent contract extension with Inter suggests he will not be on the move any time soon, however.

Timo Livramento

The 22-year-old recently impressed against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, excelling against Mohamed Salah at Wembley. While Livramento is versatile and can play on both sides of the defence, he is primarily a right back and his development since joining Newcastle has led to an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel. A strong defender first and foremost, he is a good crosser and passer, potentially allowing him to link up well with Salah on the right wing. Newcastle would be unlikely to sell, though.

Pedro Porro

Another option that is closer to home, Porro is second to Alexander-Arnold shot-creating actions in the Premier League this season. They are not like-for-like, no one is, but the 25-year-old Spaniard comes closer than most. His role for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou is a unique one that requires movements into midfield, which does often leave him exposed defensively. Should he play for Liverpool under Arne Slot, his position would likely be simplified, leaving him to focus on getting forward and over-lapping his winger. Again, Tottenham would be unlikely to sell, but Djed Spence’s re-emergence at Spurs may help.