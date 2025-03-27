Liverpool hold initial Jeremie Frimpong talks over transfer from Bayer Leverkusen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have held initial talks over the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, the PA news agency understands.

The right-sided Bayer Leverkusen wing-back or winger is one of Europe’s hottest properties and is understood to be of interest to the Reds, although sources have said talks are at an early stage.

Sources said the obvious ‘domino factor’ that could accelerate Liverpool’s interest would be Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid, amid reports a deal has now been agreed for the England international to join the European champions.

Frimpong, 24, came through the ranks at Manchester City but has made a huge impression at Leverkusen since joining them from Celtic in 2021, helping them secure the Bundesliga title last season and reach the Europa League final.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to have expressed an interest in the Dutch international.

He was also part of the Netherlands squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Liverpool have been approached for comment.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher cannot understand why Alexander-Arnold does not see his long-term future at Anfield amid reports he is heading to Madrid.

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old in 2016 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, with a second league title now likely as the Reds are 12 points clear at the summit.

open image in gallery

The news of Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave has not been welcomed by Liverpool fans.

In the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher said: “It seems like there’s not one thing people are unhappy with – it’s leaving on a free or that he should have come out and told the club earlier – people are angry for three or four different things.

“I’m not angry about him going on a free. Where I’m at is that, as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year.

“So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it.

“I’m putting myself in his position, where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.”

Alexander-Arnold has come under some criticism for his defensive performances during the course of his time with Liverpool and was particularly put under the spotlight when they drew 2-2 with Manchester United in January.

That performance came a week after initial reports of a move to Real Madrid surfaced and Carragher thinks his defending will be questioned more in LaLiga.

He added: “This idea that Trent won’t be as questioned defensively as he is in the Premier League, it’s a top league. Real Madrid expect to win the Champions League every season.

“If you go to Bayern Munich in a quarter-final and let your team down with a couple of goals (conceded), the heat is going to be on.”