Pep Guardiola reveals James Trafford transfer plan

Pep Guardiola will not let James Trafford leave Manchester City on loan this month, dealing the goalkeeper a blow in his bid to get into England’s World Cup squad.

Trafford will start City’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Tuesday.

But the 23-year-old has not appeared in the Premier League since August and has only made one Champions League appearance since his summer move from Burnley.

James Trafford has struggled for game-time at Man City ( Getty Images )

Trafford, who was wanted by Newcastle last year, was demoted to second choice at the Etihad Stadium after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the transfer window.

And he was dropped from the England squad for the November internationals against Serbia and Albania, with Newcastle’s Nick Pope, who was playing regularly at that point, instead preferred. However, Pope was then injured, leading to Trafford coming back in as a late replacement.

But Guardiola – who has previously stated that he expects Trafford to be England No 1 one day – hinted that the goalkeeper could be on the move at the end of the season.

“I would like him to stay for many, many years here because he has the attributes to play for a top club like us,” explained Guardiola.

“James is a top keeper and there's no doubt about that but the situation of the keepers is special, is different. We'll see what happens at the end of the season.”