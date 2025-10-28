James Trafford will one day be England number one – Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has backed goalkeeper James Trafford to one day become England’s number one, even as he struggles to get a game at Manchester City.

Trafford, who came through the City academy, returned to the Etihad Stadium in a £27million deal this summer after starring in Burnley’s record-breaking defence in the Championship last term, expecting to be fighting Ederson for the City gloves and starting the first three league games of the season.

But after Guardiola snapped up the chance to sign Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma late in the transfer window, Trafford has found himself on the bench and Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match at Swansea will be his first start since the previous round away to Huddersfield, more than a month ago.

It was surely not what the 23-year-old was hoping for as he looks to establish himself in the England squad in a World Cup year.

“The keeper is a special situation because (normally one keeper plays) and the second one doesn’t,” Guardiola said when asked about Trafford.

“All I can say is we are delighted with his behaviour in training.

“One of the reasons why we want to go through in this competition is because they all have to be ready in case we need them in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“We have an incredible keeper. For England, sooner or later, he will be the one.”

Trafford remains uncapped by England but has been named in every squad selected by Thomas Tuchel so far.

Asked if he had spoken to Trafford about his international prospects, given his limited game time, Guardiola added: “I spoke with him and the other players, yeah.”

Trafford will come into the City side as one of several changes that Guardiola is planning from Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa, with home games against Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool coming in quick succession.

Erling Haaland is expected to be given the night off after taking a knock late in the game at Villa Park, while Rodri remains unavailable after missing the last three games with a muscular injury. Guardiola admitted he does not know when the Spain midfielder will return.

“(Abdukodir Khusanov) is ready to play a few minutes and Rodri is still not,” Guardiola said. “He is getting better, he is training with us partially.

“But, of course, after what happened two times with the muscular injuries, we are going to see how he is this week.

“Erling, I didn’t see him today but it was a knock and day by day is better. But now we train this afternoon and will know more exactly how does he feel.”

However, the absence of Rodri does not mean that Kalvin Phillips is a contender to start, although Guardiola indicated the 29-year-old could be in the travelling squad.

“For a start, no, but maybe he will travel with us,” he said. “He is a player for the team, the squad. He is coming back, he trains with us, we treat him like another player. The decision of whether he plays or not belongs to me.

“He is always an unbelievable guy. It is a joy to have him in the locker room.”