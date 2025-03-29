Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Club Leon captain James Rodriguez has urged FIFA to reconsider axing the Mexican side from the Club World Cup after branding the saga as a “grave injustice”.

Leon were last week deemed ineligible to compete in this summer’s competition by FIFA after failing to comply with regulations regarding multi-club ownership.

The club are owned by Grupo Pachuca, which also controls fellow Liga MX outfit Pachuca - who have likewise qualified for the event’s inaugural rendition.

Due to the fact no two teams in the competition can have the same ownership, Leon were booted out of the Club World Cup - while Pachuca remain in the competition.

“I think it’s a grave injustice,” Rodriguez said in an impromptu press conference. “We all believe that. We won on the pitch.

“The club and the players are hurt by this. Thinking about this, if we’re out, it’s not fair. The team that would replace us would be stained, football would be stained.

“So many fans have planned to travel to the tournament, how do you tell them that they can’t go? I have a lot of questions about all this. It’s odd. I think FIFA has to get their things together. Football is stained by this.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star Rodriguez signed a one-year deal to play for Leon in January, and one of the key motivations behind his move was to play in the Club World Cup, which is to be staged across the United States in a mega post-season showpiece.

However, Rodriguez has insisted that whether he plays in the competition will not be the deciding factor on his future.

"I'm happy to be here," Rodriguez added. "Whether or not we play in the Club World Cup does not change the fact that I want to stay here.

“This is something new for me. I never qualified for a Club World Cup, and weeks before they tell you that you are out. I hope FIFA can do something."

Grupo Pachuca has announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month, with Leon head coach Eduardo Berizzo confident they will rule in the club’s favour.

FIFA has yet to reveal a replacement team but Costa Rican club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has been among the teams to make their desire to compete known.

Leon midfielder and Mexico record-appearance maker Andres Guardardo has blasted any team trying to jump in the club’s grave.

"The teams raising their hands for the right to compete in our place should be ashamed of themselves," Guardado said.

"It is a brutal injustice. If anyone has done things wrong it is FIFA. Multi-club ownership in Mexico has existed for many years and FIFA still allow us to compete."

Leon were due to be in Chelsea’s group alongside Brazilian giants Flamengo and Esperance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia.

There is now a vacancy in Group D which will need to be filled by the time to tournament kicks off on June 14.

Manchester City are also vying for to bring a new title back across the Atlantic and start their Club World Cup campaign against Wydad AC, who play out of Casablanca in Morocco.