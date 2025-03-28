Pep Guardiola: Manchester City players would not deserve Club World Cup bonus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not think he and his players deserve a bonus this season – even if they win the lucrative Club World Cup.

Organisers FIFA confirmed this week City could earn up to £97million in prize money should they triumph in the revamped global tournament in the United States this summer.

Yet after an underwhelming campaign in which City failed to mount a strong Premier League title defence and crashed out of the Champions League before the last 16, Guardiola does not think anyone warrants anything extra.

“We don’t deserve a bonus this season,” he said. “The bonus, if you win, I don’t know how much, it’s for the club.

“The managers, the backroom staff, the players – we don’t deserve (anything), not even a watch.”

Guardiola also denied the uncertainty over their position as they await a verdict on more than 100 charges relating to their financial situation is affecting his players.

City could face a range of punishments – including points deductions and relegation – if they are found guilty. An independent commission hearing into the allegations took place late last year and a result is thought to be imminent, but it is unknown exactly when it will be communicated.

The club have denied wrongdoing.

“No, no,” said Guardiola when asked at a press conference if the situation was bothering the squad. “We are more than one year with this, so nothing changes with one more week or two more weeks… or three more weeks or four more weeks.”

City travel to Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

Uncertainty remains over the future of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola said: “A question for the club and Kevin. In the position we are I’m just concerned about the team and what is going to happen to finish the season the best as possible.

“The individual situations – me, the backroom staff and the players – not even for one second (do I think about).

“We have to think about what is best for for the team to achieve the targets ahead of us in the FA Cup, Premier League and Club World Cup.”

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri is now back in training after missing most of the campaign with a serious knee injury but Guardiola insists there is no comeback target.

He said: “It would be nice if he could play tomorrow, but (we) don’t (want to) do the wrong decisions right now and make a step back.

“He is behaving really well on the pitch already but competition is completely different.

“We do not have to target the Club World Cup and (risk) losing him for many months again.”