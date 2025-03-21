Mexican side Club Leon kicked out of Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexican side Club Leon have been kicked out of the Club World Cup later this year after failing to satisfy Fifa’s rules around multi-club ownership.

Leon and their Liga MX rival CF Pachuca are owned by Grupo Pachuca and both were set to compete in this summer’s expanded Club World Cup but article 10.1 of the tournament regulations states that no club participating in the competition may directly or indirectly hold or deal in the securities or shares of any other club participating in the competition.

The decision to allow both teams to enter had been challenged by a Costa Rican club, Alajuelense, and Leon have now been removed from the tournament by Fifa, with a replacement set to be announced in due course.

A Fifa statement read: “Following disciplinary proceedings opened against CF Pachuca and Club Leon, the chairman of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee decided to refer the case directly to the Fifa Appeal Committee in accordance with article 56 paragraph 3 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.

“After having evaluated all evidence on file, the chairman of the Fifa Appeal Committee has decided that CF Pachuca and Club Leon failed to meet the criteria on multi-club ownership defined under article 10 paragraph 1 of the regulations for the Fifa Club World Cup 2025.

“In line with article 10 paragraph 4 of the regulations for the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, Fifa has determined that Club Leon will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course.”

The expanded Club World Cup will see 32 teams play in the event in the United States from June 14 to July 13, shortly after the end of the European domestic seasons.

open image in gallery Club Leon won’t be allowed to compete in the Club World Cup due to Fifa’s multi-ownership rules ( Getty Images )

Chelsea were due to face Leon in Atlanta on June 16 but will now await the name of the replacement to join their group alongside Flamengo of Brazil and Tunisian side Esperance.

Leon hit back at their exclusion, releasing a statement that suggested they will explore a number of legal avenues to get the decision overturned.

“Club Leon expresses its disagreement with the decision made by Fifa, which could exclude us from the next Club World Cup,” they stated. “The decision as to which team will not attend the tournament is the responsibility of the organisation's Secretary General, who will notify us in the coming days.

“In recent months, we have presented each piece of evidence and documents confirming that Club Leon operates autonomously in all economic, administrative, and sporting aspects.

“Should Club Leon be prevented from participating in the 2025 Club World Cup with the same rights with which it earned a place on the pitch, we will pursue the matter to the fullest extent possible in the highest sporting courts.”