Fee agreed for Jacob Ramsey between Aston Villa and Newcastle
24-year-old winger could be a Magpies player by the time they visit Villa Park for both team’s season opener
Newcastle are poised to secure a significant transfer, with Aston Villa winger Jacob Ramsey set for a medical after a £40m fee was agreed, the PA news agency understands. The 24-year-old is due to travel to the North East imminently.
This prospective sale is crucial for Villa, who are navigating a tightrope of UEFA financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules. Ramsey's departure, after 167 appearances for the club, will represent pure profit, a vital aspect given their pressing need to sell.
Should the medical proceed without issue and personal terms be finalised within the next 24 hours, Ramsey could face his former club as early as Saturday lunchtime's Premier League opener at Villa Park.
Despite the substantial fee, Villa manager Unai Emery is unlikely to see a significant portion of the proceeds. The club's spending remains under close scrutiny following a £9.5m UEFA fine for breaching regulations. Villa are reportedly keen to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan.
Ramsey's arrival at St James' Park offers a much-needed boost for Eddie Howe's side after what has been a challenging transfer window. While they have secured Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw, alongside a loan deal for Aaron Ramsdale, Newcastle missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who opted for Manchester United. The future of Sweden international Alexander Isak also remains unclear amid reports of his desire to join Liverpool.