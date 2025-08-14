Transfer news live: Liverpool agree fee for defender, Man Utd target Baleba, Isak’s Newcastle future

'Everything in play' over Isak future - Howe

Just a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.

Manchester United have brought in a new forward line of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and have their sights set on more incomings. Gianluigi Donnarumma was left out of PSG’s Super Cup squad against Tottenham and will leave the club this summer while Ruben Amorim is pushing the hierarchy to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club are also in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and are pursuing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Magpies do not wish to sell, but the Reds may be encouraged by Isak’s insistence that his Newcastle career is over, with it reported that he will not wish to reintegrate with the side, even if he stays beyond the deadline.

Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The Eagles want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: