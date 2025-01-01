Jack Butland will miss Old Firm derby due to ‘a significant bleed’ to his leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed he suffered a “significant bleed” to his leg that ruled him out of Thursday’s Old Firm game against Celtic.

The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital with “an internal bleed” but is now recovering at home, his club said in a statement.

Butland says his condition is “now under control” and that he will make a full recovery.

“I really appreciate the messages, but it’s important the information is correct,” Butland wrote on his Instagram account.

“I’ve suffered a significant bleed to my leg that needed hospital attention.

“Thankfully that’s now under control and will lead to a full recovery, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Needless to say, it’s come at an awful time and I was fully focused on helping us as a club.

“The most important thing now is supporting the lads and focusing on getting fit again as soon as possible.”

Rangers confirmed Butland will miss Celtic’s William Hill Premiership visit to Ibrox, but it is unclear yet how long the England international will be out for.

“The goalkeeper suffered an internal bleed in his leg which required hospital treatment, but he has since been released and is recovering,” Rangers had posted on their official X account.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes Jack a speedy recovery.”

Liam Kelly is set to deputise for Butland against Celtic.

Kelly’s only previous Rangers appearance since joining from Motherwell last summer came in a 1-0 home league victory over Dundee on December 21.

Rangers trail Premiership leaders Celtic by 14 points and are seeking to avenge a 3-0 league defeat at Parkhead in September.

Philippe Clement’s side also lost to Celtic in last month’s League Cup final on penalties.