The Milan derby takes place on Sunday night in Serie A with the reigning champions in a much better place of late than the 2022 title-winners.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan look slick and organised, holding Manchester City in the Champions League during the week and being unbeaten in their four opening league clashes so far.

For Paulo Fonseca, it has been a tough start to life at AC Milan and his side have only won once in the league - against bottom side Venezia - and were also dismantled by Liverpool in the Champions League during the week.

There are already suggestions he could lose his job if he loses the game, leading to an even higher-pressure situation than normal in the derby, even though it’s early in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

The Milan derby kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 22 September at the San Siro.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can stream the game on the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Inter rotated somewhat in midweek so are likely to go back to their first-choice league lineup, which should see Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez leading the line and Denzel Dumfries at right wing-back. Tajon Buchanan is the only notable absentee.

For AC Milan, there could be a massive opportunity for Lorenzo Torriani if the young goalkeeper is needed to stand in for Mike Maignan, who went off injured against Liverpool in midweek. Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Malick Thiaw are all sidelined.

Predicted lineups

INT - Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

ACM - Torriani, Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Pulisic, Morata, Leao

Odds

Inter 4/6

Draw 3/1

Milan 4/1

Prediction

Inter to continue Milan’s miserable start to the season and win the derby in style - maybe leading to a quick exit for Fonseca already. Inter 2-0 Milan.

