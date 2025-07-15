Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bournemouth holding firm on Illia Zabarnyi asking price despite PSG interest

Champions League winners PSG are eager to secure the 22-year-old Ukrainian centre-back but the Cherries are sticking to their price

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 15 July 2025 07:42 EDT
Bournemouth are holding out for €70m from Paris Saint-Germain for centre-half Illia Zabarnyi.

The two clubs have been discussing a deal for weeks, with the European champions’ initial proposals only going up to €60m.

The riches of the Club World Cup have arguably worked against Luis Enrique's side, however, as the need for centre-half back-up became clear through the injury to Willian Pacho. Chelsea repeatedly targeted that side to win 3-0.

Zabarnyi had long been a main target for PSG but the need has only increased, strengthening Bournemouth’s hand. They are currently not budging from a valuation of €70m (£59m) for the 22-year-old Ukrainian.

Bournemouth are meanwhile now prepared to spend to replace their expensive outgoings, having already sold centre-half Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and left-back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool. The sale of Zabarnyi could take their incomings to around £150m.

The transfer of Huijsen after Madrid activated his £50m release clause represented a significant profit for the Cherries, less than 12 months since they signed the Malaga academy product from Juventus for £12.6m on a six-year contract.

Meanwhile, Kerkez headed to Anfield on a five-year contract after Liverpool paid £40m, with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes involved in recruiting the Hungary international for a second time after the Scot was involved in buying him for Bournemouth in 2023.

