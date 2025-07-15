Bournemouth holding firm on Illia Zabarnyi asking price despite PSG interest
Champions League winners PSG are eager to secure the 22-year-old Ukrainian centre-back but the Cherries are sticking to their price
Bournemouth are holding out for €70m from Paris Saint-Germain for centre-half Illia Zabarnyi.
The two clubs have been discussing a deal for weeks, with the European champions’ initial proposals only going up to €60m.
The riches of the Club World Cup have arguably worked against Luis Enrique's side, however, as the need for centre-half back-up became clear through the injury to Willian Pacho. Chelsea repeatedly targeted that side to win 3-0.
Zabarnyi had long been a main target for PSG but the need has only increased, strengthening Bournemouth’s hand. They are currently not budging from a valuation of €70m (£59m) for the 22-year-old Ukrainian.
Bournemouth are meanwhile now prepared to spend to replace their expensive outgoings, having already sold centre-half Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and left-back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool. The sale of Zabarnyi could take their incomings to around £150m.
The transfer of Huijsen after Madrid activated his £50m release clause represented a significant profit for the Cherries, less than 12 months since they signed the Malaga academy product from Juventus for £12.6m on a six-year contract.
Meanwhile, Kerkez headed to Anfield on a five-year contract after Liverpool paid £40m, with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes involved in recruiting the Hungary international for a second time after the Scot was involved in buying him for Bournemouth in 2023.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments