Real Madrid activate £50m release clause to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will move to Real Madrid in time to feature in the Club World Cup after the Spanish giants activated his £50m release clause.

Madrid have moved to sign the 20-year-old defender on a five-year deal after his impressive performances over the course of the season brought him to the attention of several clubs across Europe.

The deal was jointly announced by both clubs, with Madrid saying that Huijsen will join their ranks on June 1, two weeks before the Club World Cup kicks off in the United States. Madrid’s first match is against Al Hilal on June 18.

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1 2025 to June 30 2030,” the Madrid statement said.

The transfer represents a significant profit for the Cherries less than 12 months since they signed the Malaga academy product from Juventus for £12.6m on a six-year contract.

His former clubs Juventus and Malaga are also set to benefit, receiving 10% and 5% respectively, according to BBC Sport.

Since then Huijsen has made a huge impact, swiftly adapting to English football and excelling as Bournemouth have competed in the top half of the table, breaking the club’s highest points tally in the Premier League.

The Amsterdam-born player has made 34 appearances for the Cherries, scoring two goals, while this season also saw him make his international debut for Spain after switching his allegiance from the Netherlands, having played for the country of his birth at youth level.

Real had pursued Huijsen before but he turned them down to join Juventus aged 16.