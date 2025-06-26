Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool complete £40m deal for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez

The Hungarian is the third major signing of the summer window by Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Richard Jolly
Thursday 26 June 2025 07:00 EDT
Dreams can come true - Dean Huijsen 'very proud' to have joined Spanish giants Real Madrid from Bournemouth

Liverpool have signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for £40m as Arne Slot has taken his summer spending to £170m.

The left-back agreed a five-year contract at Anfield and passed a medical before becoming Liverpool’s third signing of the month.

The 21-year-old, who has been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, could prove the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

He is the second full-back Slot has bought this summer, after Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £30m.

Both moves come as Liverpool reacts to the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the possibility that Robertson, who has a year left on his contract and who has attracted attention from Atletico Madrid, could be nearing the end of his time at Anfield.

Kerkez has been recruited by sporting director Richard Hughes for a second time after the Scot was involved in buying him for Bournemouth in 2023.

The Hungary international, who scored two goals in 74 games for Bournemouth, becomes the second young defender to complete a lucrative move away from the Dorset club this summer after Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid.

Liverpool have also bought Florian Wirtz for a club record £100m while they have recouped some funds by selling Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free.

