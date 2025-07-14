The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Club World Cup 2025 prize money: How much richer are Chelsea for winning the tournament?
Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States
Chelsea stunned the footballing world to become Club World Cup champions on Sunday - and in doing so, they leave the United States with their wallets significantly fattened.
A tournament that was the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the revamped format saw a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors from across the globe, which included the likes of likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Premier League side Chelsea battled their way to the final but faced the stern challenge of overcoming European champions PSG if they sought to bring home the lion’s share of the prize pot.
Thanks to a Cole Palmer masterclass, however, Enzo Maresca’s side stunned the Parisian giants at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, heading back across the Atlantic as a significantly richer club.
Here is how much Chelsea earned at the Club World Cup as well as wider prize money breakdown:
How much did Chelsea earn by winning the Club World Cup?
Chelsea brought home a staggering total of £84.7m from winning the Club World Cup, with £21.3m being the guaranteed participation fee, and £62.7m being performance-based.
🏆 Total prize pool
£790m
💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)
Continent
Europe
£10.12m–£30.17m
South America
£12.02m
North/Central America
£7.55m
Asia
£7.55m
Africa
£7.55m
Oceania
£2.83m
💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)
Group win
£1.58m
Group draw
£0.79m
Round of 16 exit
£5.93m
Quarter-finalists
£10.37m
Semi-finalists
£16.59m
Runners-up
£23.7m
Champions
£31.6m
🏅 Maximum potential earnings
Performance-only total
£69.22m
Total including top Euro participation
£98.75m
