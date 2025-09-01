Aston Villa move for Harvey Elliott as part of double deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa are making a move for Harvey Elliott and could sign the Liverpool midfielder on loan with an obligation to buy him for £35m next summer.

Villa are closing in on a double deal with Jadon Sancho looking likely to arrive on loan from Manchester United as Unai Emery will belatedly strengthen his squad after a frustrating summer in the transfer market.

And Elliott could leave Anfield in search of first-team football after only starting two Premier League games last season.

The 22-year-old, a boyhood Liverpool fan, was named player of the tournament when England won the European Under-21 Championships but then admitted he may need a transfer to avoid “wasting years” of his career.

The former Fulham player has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including RB Leipzig and West Ham.

Sancho, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, was part of the bomb squad at Old Trafford, one of the players manager Ruben Amorim said could not train with the first-team squad as they looked for moves.

Jadon Sancho is set for a third consecutive loan away from Man United ( PA Wire )

Roma had made an approach for him but while United’s preference was to sell a £73m signing, now it looks like he will be loaned out for a third time.

Meanwhile, Villa are the only club without a Premier League goal this season after losing the loanees Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford in the summer. Their squad was further depleted when Leon Bailey was borrowed by Roma.

Villa have lacked room for manoeuvre in the transfer market because of Profitability and Sustainability Rules and when they have not sold any of their premier players.

There was a possibility Manchester United would buy goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but they instead opted to sign the Belgian Senne Lammens.

If Liverpool bank £35m for Elliott next summer, it would help offset this year’s record outlay. They have spent more than £300m and agreed a £125m fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, but have also brought in £206m with player sales.