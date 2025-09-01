Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man United agree deal for new goalkeeper to solve growing crisis

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have looked like liabilities for large parts of this season, leading United to delve into the transfer market

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Monday 01 September 2025 08:17 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
'Not thinking this is a turning point, it's day by day' - Amorim after late winner beats Burnley

Manchester United are set to sign Senne Lammens in a bid to resolve their goalkeeping crisis.

United have agreed a €21m (£18.1m) deal with Antwerp, plus add-ons, for the 23-year-old Belgian, who is travelling to Manchester and set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The club had considered making a move for Emiliano Martinez but opted against trying to buy the World Cup winner, who was omitted from the Aston Villa squad for Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace amid uncertainty about his future.

Martinez would have brought more experience than Lammens but United think the uncapped Belgian is an exciting player with a bright future.

Ruben Amorim’s side have had major goalkeeping problems so far this season, with mistakes costing them goals in three of their four games.

Altay Bayindir was culpable for Riccardo Calafiori’s winner for Arsenal in their opening match and Jaidon Anthony’s equaliser for Burnley on Saturday.

Senne Lammens is set to join Manchester United
Senne Lammens is set to join Manchester United (PA Archive)

And Andre Onana, who has been the regular goalkeeper since his £42m signing from Inter Milan in 2023, had a torrid outing against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

Lammens will become United’s fifth summer signing, after forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, plus wing-back Diego Leon.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in