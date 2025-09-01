Jadon Sancho lined up for deadline-day switch from Man Utd to Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jadon Sancho looks set for a deadline-day move to Aston Villa as talks with Manchester United progress over a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has fallen well short of expectations since making a £73million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for United, who have been looking to shift him all summer – just as they were this time last year.

The England international spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund and last season on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5m to get out of their deal to sign him for £25m.

Roma were among the interested parties this summer but Sancho seems set to stay in the Premier League, with negotiations progressing well with Villa over a season-long loan.

PA understands the deal would involve a loan fee and Villa covering at least 80 per cent of the winger’s wages.

There is hope at United that his full wage could be covered if bonuses, considered achievable, are met. Sancho’s contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year.

United are expected to be busy on deadline day, with Real Betis finally close to re-signing Antony.

The LaLiga side agreed a deal worth up to 25m euros (£21.7m) with a 50 per cent sell-on last week, with an impasse over the move seemingly now overcome.

Misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund could complete his season-long move to Napoli, with a significant loan fee involved in a switch that would become permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.

Unwanted left-back Tyrell Malacia has been linked to Spain with Elche, while Kobbie Mainoo last week saw a request to leave on loan rebuffed by head coach Ruben Amorim.