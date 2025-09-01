Jadon Sancho lined up for deadline-day switch from Man Utd to Aston Villa
The 25-year-old could move to Villa Park on loan.
Jadon Sancho looks set for a deadline-day move to Aston Villa as talks with Manchester United progress over a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.
The 25-year-old has fallen well short of expectations since making a £73million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for United, who have been looking to shift him all summer – just as they were this time last year.
The England international spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund and last season on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5m to get out of their deal to sign him for £25m.
Roma were among the interested parties this summer but Sancho seems set to stay in the Premier League, with negotiations progressing well with Villa over a season-long loan.
PA understands the deal would involve a loan fee and Villa covering at least 80 per cent of the winger’s wages.
There is hope at United that his full wage could be covered if bonuses, considered achievable, are met. Sancho’s contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year.
United are expected to be busy on deadline day, with Real Betis finally close to re-signing Antony.
The LaLiga side agreed a deal worth up to 25m euros (£21.7m) with a 50 per cent sell-on last week, with an impasse over the move seemingly now overcome.
Misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund could complete his season-long move to Napoli, with a significant loan fee involved in a switch that would become permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.
Unwanted left-back Tyrell Malacia has been linked to Spain with Elche, while Kobbie Mainoo last week saw a request to leave on loan rebuffed by head coach Ruben Amorim.