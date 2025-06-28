England seal back-to-back Under-21 European Championship titles in thrilling win over Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England overcame old rivals Germany in a thrilling final in the Under-21 European Championship, with the Young Lions clinching their title defence through an extra-time winner by substitute Jonathan Rowe.

England had let slip a two-goal lead late in the first half but some inspired substitutions by manager Lee Carsley made the difference as they ultimately won 3-2 in Bratislava.

It brings England's total haul in the competition to four titles, but they were pushed all the way by a German side who came into the final as favourites and had beaten the Young Lions in the group stage.

England took the lead in the fifth minute when Omari Hutchinson had his effort saved by the keeper and a defensive clearance fell to Harvey Elliott, who had time and space to pick his spot and steer a low shot inside the near post.

open image in gallery Jonathan Rowe scored the match-winner moments after coming on ( Getty Images )

The Liverpool man began the move for England's second goal with a chipped pass into the path of James McAtee, and when the midfielder found his route blocked by two defenders he laid off the ball to Hutchinson, who drilled his strike through the keeper's legs.

Hutchinson somersaulted away in celebration after his 24th-minute goal but Germany pulled one back in added time before the break. Paul Nebel crossed from the wing and Nelson Weiper rose unchallenged to power a bullet header past England keeper James Beadle.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute from a corner kick which went all the way to Nebel, out wide in the area, who pulled inside and drove the ball into the far top corner.

open image in gallery Omari Hutchinson celebrates his goal in the final against Germany ( AP )

Both sides created further chances but neither could find the moment of quality needed in normal time. England went back in front within two minutes of extra time, when substitute Tyler Morton floated a perfect ball into the box and the unmarked Jonathan Rowe, who also came off the bench, headed home.

Rowe had only been on the pitch for two minutes, having replaced Elliott - who was later awarded the Player of the Tournament award, finishing with five goals and a huge contribution to England’s success - at the end of normal time.

Germany continued to press as the minutes ticked by, but this time there was no way back as England held firm despite the relentless pressure.

Substitute Merlin Rohl clattered the woodwork late in extra time with a dipping volley that almost sent it to penalties, while James Beadle was forced into a late, last-minute save, but it was to be heartbreak for Germany and joy for England once again.

Additional reporting by Reuters