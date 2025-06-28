England U21s vs Germany live: Latest team news and updates from Euros final
Can Lee Carsley’s youngsters go back-to-back as champions of the age-group tournament?
England’s Under 21s will bid to defend their European Championship crown as they face old rivals Germany in a fascinating final.
Lee Carsley’s holders came through a tricky semi-final against the Netherlands as Harvey Elliott of Liverpool (at least for now...) struck twice to book their place in this Bratislava decider. With such talent at his disposal, manager Carsley was able to use Premier League regulars Archie Gray and Ethan Nwaneri off the bench as his side took a step closer to back-to-back continental crowns.
Germany, however, have arguably been the best side in the competition so far and were convincing 3-0 winners in their last-four encounter with France. Three times the winners of this competition previously, giant forward Nick Woltemade has been a standout performer with his blend of size and skill, while there is plenty of experience in midfield. Having already beaten England once in the group stage, the Germans will be full of confidence.
Follow all of the latest from the Euros final with our live blog below:
England v Germany
England take on old rivals Germany in the final of the men’s European Under-21 Championship on Saturday evening.
England knocked out Netherlands in the semis after two goals by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, to move within one more match of defending their title as European champions.
But Germany are the team to beat, having gone unbeaten for 20 matches including their 3-0 rout of France in the semi-finals. England’s defence must find a way to tame the tournament’s top scorer, Nick Woltemade, if they are to come out on top.
