Harvey Elliott heroics give England U21s another shot at history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harvey Elliott spectacularly fired England Under-21s into the European Championship final as they moved one win away from becoming back-to-back champions.

One year on from the men's senior team beating the Netherlands in the Euros semi-final, the Young Lions followed suit, with Elliott's second-half double earning a 2-1 win in Bratislava.

The 22-year-old, a Premier League champion with Liverpool, scored both goals, first putting his side ahead just after the hour and then firing a superb 86th-minute winner after Noah Ohio had levelled for the Dutch with his first touch.

Lee Carsley's side will meet Germany or France in Saturday's final when they will hope to retain the crown they won two years ago.

Victory was fully deserved in searing heat in Slovakia as they were the better team throughout, with the Dutch goal coming out of nothing.

Carsley's men almost took the lead in the fourth minute. Omari Hutchinson caused trouble down the left and sent in a low cross to Elliott at the far post, but the midfielder's low shot was brilliantly saved by the outstretched leg of Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Roefs denied Elliott again in the 12th minute as England piled the pressure on, again staying big to deny a low shot after Jay Stansfield's cut back.

open image in gallery Harvey Elliott was brilliantly at the double for England in their semi-final win ( Reuters )

The Young Lions stayed on top but the chances dried up until a brilliant move just before the break, when James McAtee set Hutchinson free, he played in Elliott whose cut back was perfect for Alex Scott, but the Bournemouth midfielder's shot was deflected over.

The Netherlands, who failed to have a shot in the first half, improved after the break and began asking questions.

They tested James Beadle for the first time just before the hour when Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen drilled a 25-yard shot through a crowd of bodies, but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

Just as England were being pushed back, they went ahead in the 62nd minute. Elliot Anderson set Elliott clear, he advanced into the box and fired a fine right-footed finish in at the near post.

open image in gallery Elliott celebrated his first goal of the game ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery While Elliott’s second sparked wild scenes as the Young Lions booked their final spot ( AP )

But the advantage was short-lived as Ohio made the perfect impact from the bench.

Moments after coming on, the former Manchester United and Manchester City academy player scored with his first touch. He latched on to the ball after Charlie Cresswell miscontrolled, spotted Beadle out of position and shot first time from the left wing into the near post.

But England were not going to be denied and some Elliott heroics sent them into the final for just the second time since 2009. He picked the ball up 30 yards out, turned his marker, beat another man and advanced towards the penalty area before whipping a low shot into the bottom corner.