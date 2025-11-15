Greece vs Scotland live: Team news ahead of vital World Cup 2026 qualifier as Scot chase Group C top spot
Can Scotland keep pace with Denmark in the hunt for automatic World Cup qualification?
Scotland are taking on Greece in a crucial qualifier for the 2026 World Cup tonight as they push for an automatic spot in next summer’s 48-nation tournament.
The Scots are in a battle with Group C leaders Denmark for the sole automatic qualification place. Both teams have 10 points from four games but the Danes have the better goal difference and, given they are expected to beat Belarus this evening, Scotland desperately need to beat Greece here to keep pace at the top.
Steve Clarke’s side will then meet Denmark at Hampde Park on Tuesday night in a huge showdown to decide who books their place at the World Cup and who has to settle for the play-offs.
Scotland secured at least a play-off when they beat Greece and Belarus at Hampden last month, but they will need to improve on both performances to stand a chance of sealing automatic qualification.
Follow all the latest updates from Greece v Scotland below.
Greece v Scotland: How to watch
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus. It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Greece v Scotland
Scotland look to keep their automatic World Cup qualification hopes as they head to Greece. The Scots are just two games away from qualifying from the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Assuming Denmark beat Belarus, who are without a point in qualifying so far, Steve Clarke’s side can set up a winner-takes-all clash against the Danes if they avoid defeat to Greece tonight.
As Scotland have a worse goal difference than Denmark, a draw against the Danes is unlikely to be enough at Hampden - so ensuring they avoid defeat against Greece, who are eliminated, is the priority.
Scotland are already assured of a play-off spot but Greece will be out for revenge after the robbery of their defeat to Scotland at Hampden last month. Here’s everything you need to know.
Greece v Scotland – live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of this crucial World Cup qualifier between Greece and Scotland in Athens. We’ll have all the build-up and latest updates right here through the evening.
