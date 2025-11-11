Andy Robertson ‘relaxed’ over Liverpool contract talks — but admits it could be his last season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson insists he is “relaxed” about whether Liverpool will offer him a new contract or if he is in his final season at Anfield.

The Scotland captain is in the last year of his current deal with Liverpool and lost his place at the start of the season, following the £40m signing of new left-back Milos Kerkez.

Robertson attracted interest from Atletico Madrid last summer before deciding to stay at Anfield and will be able to discuss a summer move to foreign clubs from January but is trying to ignore his future for now.

The 31-year-old, who was appointed vice-captain by head coach Arne Slot after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, did not start any of Liverpool’s first nine league games this season but has now begun each of their last four matches in all competitions.

Robertson said: “Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors and I'm relaxed about the whole situation. If it is my last year, then it's my last year. If it's not, then so be it. But I think obviously I had a bit of a stressful summer in terms of decisions and things like that.

“And I've said to myself to just try and enjoy the next few months and then obviously it will start probably taking over my life. I've got no doubt about that. That's what happens when you go into your last six months. I'm just trying to focus on football now.

“Delighted to be back on the pitch, delighted to be back playing the last few games. That's important and let's see what happens. But I'm relaxed about the whole thing and the club has been amazing for me.”

open image in gallery Andy Robertson admits his future is still up in the air ( PA Archive )

A theme of last season was the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold as each entered the last few months with their futures unresolved, before the winger and the centre-back agreed to stay, and Robertson is keen to avoid a similar saga.

The left-back has won two Premier League titles and played in three Champions League finals since joining from Hull in 2017, making 354 appearances to earn a status as one of Liverpool’s best signings of the modern era.

And he added: “I think last season everyone was bored of talking about the three lads, but for me the relationship between me and the club has been a wonderful one. They've done everything for me in terms of me and my family. I think I've not been too bad for them in terms of signing from Hull for £8m and what I've done.”