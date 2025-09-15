Andy Robertson promises to fight for Liverpool starting spot amid Milos Kerkez struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool vice-captain Andy Robertson is not ready to sit on the sidelines and relinquish his position as first-choice left-back without a fight after admitting there was a chance he could have left for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The 31-year-old has been displaced in the starting line-up this season by £40m signing Milos Kerkez, 10 years his junior.

He was briefly linked with a move to Atletico, coincidentally Liverpool's first Champions League opponents on Wednesday, but opted to remain at Anfield for the final year of his contract despite knowing he was most likely going to be a back-up.

Robertson came off the bench 38 minutes into the 1-0 win at Burnley which extended Liverpool's 100 percent record to four matches as head coach Arne Slot was concerned Kerkez, already on a booking, was in danger of being sent off in what has been a scratchy start at his new club.

The Scotland captain, who played in the recent draw with Denmark and win over Belarus, brought an immediate improvement down the left side to provide a reminder he is far from a spent force.

Asked whether there was a chance he could have been lining up against the Reds for the Spanish visitors on Wednesday, Robertson said: "Maybe at one point.

"I do want to play games and be the starting left-back and I have got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do.

"The international break was good for me as I was able to get two 90 minutes, get that match fitness and two really good results for Scotland and I took a lot of confidence from that.

"He (Kerkez) is only young and I think we forget that. You try to help them as much as you can but you want to put pressure on them and you want to play games.

"He will be the starting left-back for Liverpool in the future and it's up to me to push him this season and help him improve.

Andy Robertson is ready to fight for his place in the side ( Action Images via Reuters )

"He just needs to keep working hard and not let today affect him, which it won't as he's a confident lad, and I'll help him as much as I can."

Kerkez shares similarities with Robertson in that they both made a step up from non-elite clubs to join Liverpool and the Scot, who himself made just three appearances before December in his first season as then manager Jurgen Klopp integrated him slowly, admits the change can be daunting.

"It's a massive jump. I came from Hull, he's come from Bournemouth and it's probably quite similar," he added.

"There are a lot more eyes on you in a Liverpool jersey than at those two clubs. He (Kerkez) has transitioned well.

"There's a lot of information and a lot of different ways of playing and he just needs to keep going and keep his confidence.

"I have no doubt in the future he will be a fantastic left-back for Liverpool and that's the main thing."

