Andy Robertson given new Liverpool role by Arne Slot

Andy Robertson has been appointed Liverpool’s new vice-captain by head coach Arne Slot.

The left-back will stand in as skipper when captain Virgil van Dijk is absent and he is in the team after being promoted to take on the role of his friend, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined Real Madrid.

Robertson was part of Liverpool’s leadership group last season, which also included Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, and Slot believes the Scotland captain helps set the right culture on and off the pitch.

And he thanked former manager Jurgen Klopp for that as he vowed to try and ensure he leaves the dressing room in a similarly healthy states.

“It’s Robertson,” said Slot of his choice. "He has played here so many years and won the league twice. It was Virgil, Trent, Robbo last season so Trent left so there are logical reasons for that.

“Apart from that, why was he last season the third captain and this season the second? He is a very good player and plays many games, he knows what it takes, knows the culture but also knows the culture of the club and the dressing room and plays.

"Apart from all the qualities he shows on the pitch a big role in the culture we have here at this club which was the biggest gift I could get from Jurgen and that is something we definitely have to keep for my successor to have that same culture, if I ever leave this club.”

Robertson, a 2017 signing from Hull, has played 344 games for Liverpool, though he has lost his place as first-choice left-back to new signing Milos Kerkez this season.