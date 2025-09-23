Liverpool fear young defender Giovanni Leoni suffered serious injury on debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face a wait to see if Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury after the Italian defender was stretchered off on his debut.

Manager Arne Slot said he feared the worst for the 18-year-old, who was hurt in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton fc at Anfield.

Leoni, who joined Liverpool for £26m from Parma in the summer, is likely to undergo a scan as Liverpool look to discover the full extent of his knee problem.

Slot said: “He is down because, for him, it didn’t feel good immediately. This is something we have to assess. Normally these things don’t happen in five or 10 minutes. You have to wait until tomorrow to see how he comes in and maybe do an MRI scan to know more and see how serious it is.

“Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend in the Eredivisie that a player went out completely in tears. It proved to be he was right. Let’s hope for the best.”

If Leoni faces a long time on the sidelines, Liverpool will be down to three senior centre-backs after a deadline-day move for Marc Guehi broke down when Crystal Palace refused to sell the England international.

Leoni joined in the summer after Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen but now Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez could be the only three who are available to Slot.