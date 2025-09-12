Arne Slot reveals Liverpool stance on Marc Guehi pursuit: ‘We were in for him’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has spoken out following Liverpool’s collapsed deadline day move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Guehi was set to join the Premier League champions on the final day of the transfer window after a £35m deal was struck, with the England international completing his medical in London as well as having a farewell video prepared.

However, the FA Cup winners withdrew from the deal at the 11th hour after they failed to sign their preferred replacement when Igor Julio decided to join West Ham instead of Palace.

This was after a deal sheet was submitted by Liverpool to get a move for the defender over the line after the 7pm deadline.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was set to join Liverpool on deadline day ( PA Wire )

As his side return from the international break, the Reds boss has now broken his silence on the saga that could have seen Guehi join British-record signing Alexander Isak through the door.

"Richard's (Hughes) ownership, everyone worked so hard to get the deal done,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burnley.

“It would be ridiculous if I would deny we were close to signing him, it was out in the open. It’s happened to our players in the past, they thought they were close to signing somewhere else.

“We would have liked to sign him, we were in for him. If we think we could strengthen the team, we never hesitate and that's what we try to do.

“It's not like we don't have options, but it's a pity - not just for us, but the player. But he's in a good place. Let's see what the future brings.”

While Palace did buy another centre-back in Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse on deadline day, the 19-year-old was not considered ready to step in for Guehi straight away.

Palace now risk losing Guehi on a free transfer next summer, when his contract expires, while Liverpool were left frustrated by their inability to sign a player who had been a target for them all summer.

In a summer where player power has been more evident than ever, with Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa notably going on strike to force transfers, Guehi did not kick up any fuss - and while a statement from the Eagles skipper was rumoured, he has not spoken out against the club since the move collapsed.

Guehi remains Palace captain and will be expected to feature when his side host Sunderland on Saturday.