Liverpool sign teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma as transfer fee confirmed
The Premier League champions have signed the centre-back after the exit of Jarell Quansah
Liverpool have brought in Giovanni Leoni from Parma for £26m and see the teenage Italian as part of their succession planning for life after Virgil van Dijk.
The 18-year-old centre-back has signed a six-year contract at Anfield and takes Arne Slot’s summer spending past £300m.
While Liverpool also opened talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi this week and have not ruled out making further additions if the opportunity arises, they feel they have a full complement of centre-backs now.
Leoni turned down Newcastle, who instead signed Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, in favour of Liverpool, who are preparing for the future, aware Van Dijk will be new 36 when his new deal ends.
They remain in talks with Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires next summer, but risk losing the France international on a free transfer then.
Liverpool expect Leoni to be named in the next Italy squad and deemed him the best young central defender available, with the potential to improve considerably.
They were down to three centre-backs after the sales of Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips and, with Joe Gomez injured, midfielders Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Trey Nyoni and left-back Andy Robertson all operated in the middle of defence in pre-season.
Leoni will be at Anfield for Friday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth but was not registered in time to be involved.
