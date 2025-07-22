Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany vs Spain betting tips

Spain to win & both teams to score - 2/1 Bet365

Alexia Putellas to score or assist - 8/11 William Hill

World champions Spain take on Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2025 on Wednesday, with both sides looking to make a landmark final in Basel on Sunday (8pm, BBC One).

Spain have never made it to the final of this competition, but are the red hot favourites on betting sites to win it for the first time, adding to the World Cup that they won in 2023, with La Roja having emerged as the world’s dominant side in recent years.

Contrastingly, Germany are looking to make back-to-back finals in this competition, having won it a record eight times, though their status as the continent’s dominant side has faded since their early-90s-to-mid-2010s heyday, in which DFB-Frauenteam won an exceptional six titles in a row.

In a similar vein to the men’s side of 2008 to 2014, a golden generation of players has emerged for Spain, including multiple Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, and they look to have improved even since that 2023 World Cup triumph.

Football betting sites aren’t giving much hope of an upset based on the Euro 2025 odds for the game, but it would be foolish to completely dismiss that gritty Germany side that dug deep to see off France in the quarter-finals.

Germany vs Spain betting preview: Germans can go down fighting

Spain have rarely been troubled on their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2025, barring a short period in the 3-1 win over Italy.

A 6-2 win over Belgium and 5-0 victory against Portugal demonstrated that La Roja can dismantle lesser teams almost at will, though they struggled to break the deadlock against Switzerland last time out before a moment of genius from Bonmati unlocked the Swiss defence.

In truth, they are yet to face a team of Germany’s calibre at Euro 2025, and the Germans will take heart from both the Swiss performance last week and their own remarkable win against France.

That over the French came at a cost though with Germany’s options depleted by Sarai Linder suffering a tournament-ending ankle injury, while Sjoeke Nusken and Kathrin Hendrich are suspended.

We expect Spain to win this one fairly comfortably in the end, with Germany’s 4-1 loss to Sweden perhaps a better indicator of how they’ll get on against better sides.

Spain have only conceded three goals at the tournament so far, but the fact that Italy and Belgium breached them indicates the underdogs may have some joy in front of goal and make the scoreline look competitive.

Germany vs Spain prediction 1: Spain to win, both teams to score - 2/1 Bet365

Germany vs Spain best bets: Putellas to continue brilliant performances

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was once the poster girl for women’s football, and though teammate Aitana Bonmati has perhaps taken over that mantle, it’s Putellas who has produced the most eye-catching performances of the tournament so far.

Her status in the side was unclear recently after her return from an ACL injury that kept her out of this tournament in 2022, though she returned in time to play her part in the victorious World Cup campaign, and has now snatched back her place in the Spanish midfield three.

The 31-year-old has three goals and four assists across her four appearances at the tournament, playing a key role is every game so far, and we don’t expect that to change this week.

Germany vs Spain prediction 2: Alexia Putellas to score or assist - 8/11 William Hill

