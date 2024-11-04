Fulham vs Brentford betting tips

Fulham vs Brentford betting preview

Fulham host Brentford in the Premier League on Monday, a west London derby that pits Marco Silva against Thomas Frank with both teams enjoying a sharp run of form, though betting apps are predicting a home win (21/20).

Silva’s side is full of symmetry after winning three, losing three and drawing three while also scoring 12 and conceding 12. It’s a record that has Fulham smack bang in the middle of the Premier League standings, with Brentford’s run of four wins, four losses and a single draw putting them just one point ahead in ninth.

Frank’s team continue to score for fun, with only Chelsea and Manchester City outpacing their total of 18 in nine games. However, only the bottom three have conceded more than the Bees’ 18, a factor that is making their games rather chaotic. Fulham are less frantic and have seen fringe players of last season–namely Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore–stamp their mark on games.

Tight matches like this will be key for either to sustain an outside run to Europa League or Conference League qualification. Both managers will fancy taking points off the other in what should be an interesting tactical battle at Craven Cottage. Below, we look at where to find betting value on the match via the best gambling sites.

Fulham vs Brentford betting tips: Bees defence to collapse again

As indicated already, Brentford’s matches are often volatile. Frank’s side have scored within a couple of minutes of kick-off on multiple occasions this campaign, catching opponents cold by immediately hitting full pace. They are yet to manage a clean sheet, though, and are prone to conceding multiple times as teams punish their unbalanced attacking pursuit.

Fulham are well-equipped to capitalise on this style of play. Silva’s midfield three are all good in possession and forward-thinking passers, with Andreas Pereira, Sander Berge and Emile Smith Rowe able to recycle possession while maintaining creativity. Adama and Alex Iwobi will have room to operate in the areas Bryan Mbeumo and Keane Lewis-Potter leave free on the wings as they support Yoane Wissa up front.

The haul of goals Brentford have conceded are well spread out, a detail that betting sites are taking into consideration. Their defence is often beaten in both halves, and in recent weeks we’ve seen the likes of Tottenham, Wolves and Ipswich breach them late on. Fulham should be confident of racking up a decent score, led by Jimenez, who looks back to his old best with four goals in six starts.

Fulham vs Brentford prediction 1: Fulham to win each half, Fulham to have most corners in each half and Brentford over two cards - 22/1 William Hill

Fulham vs Brentford betting tips: Wissa to maintain form

Wissa didn’t take long to return to form upon returning from injury.

The versatile forward missed just over a month from mid-September after an excellent start to the season. His first start back yielded a brace in last weekend’s 4-3 victory over Ipswich as he immediately stamped his authority over Kevin Schade and Fabio Carvalho, both of whom largely failed to impress while Wissa sat on the sidelines.

Wissa and Mbeumo is a top-class partnership. Their combined pace, directness and sheer willingness to run beyond the defence stretches the game as they open up opportunities for each other. Fulham have just one clean sheet this campaign and are particularly poor at defending against pace, with Silva’s centre-back combinations lumbering when chasing back to goal.

Football betting sites expect this match to produce plenty of goals. Wissa is a decent consideration to be amongst them whether Brentford come away with the win or not.

Fulham vs Brentford prediction 2: Yoane Wissa anytime scorer - 3/1 bet365

