Fulham FC face Manchester United in the Premier League with the visitors looking for a much-needed return to domestic form.

Ruben Amorim’s side are still languishing in the table after last week’s loss to Brighton, with another ponderous performance against Rangers in Europe doing little to convince supporters of an uplift in form.

Meanwhile, Fulham are performing above expectations so far this season, with Marco Silva’s side sitting in 10th ahead of the weekend.

The form of other sides means that it’s difficult to see the south London side finishing in the top seven, but three points tonight would certainly help them in the chase for the European places.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

Fulham vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday, 26 January at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6pm. Subscribers can also stream the match on discovery+.

Team news

For Fulham, Reiss Nelson remains the only short-term absentee, with Kenny Tete likely out until March or April with a knee injury. Perhaps the main decision for Marco Silva is whether to start Adama Traore considering United’s recent struggles at the back.

Both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt departed early in Manchester United’s win over Rangers, potentially leaving Ruben Amorim facing a defensive headache. The future of Alejandro Garnacho appears to be in doubt but he may again feature.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Zirkzee.

Odds

Fulham win 13/10

Draw 12/5

Man Utd win 2/1

Prediction

United’s recent struggles mean they head into the match as underdogs, though Fulham’s own recent results against Ipswich and West Ham show that they sometimes leak goals too.

Fulham 2-2 Manchester United.

