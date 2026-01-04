Fulham v Liverpool live: Reds bid to return to winning ways after Premier League stalemate
Arne Slot’s champions were held to a dull 0-0 draw against Leeds last time out as they now visit Fulham
Liverpool visit Fulham in the Premier League in search of more goals and excitement than they served up in the dull 0-0 draw at home to Leeds on New Year’s Day.
Arne Slot’s side missed the opportunity to solidify their place in the Premier League’s top four as Hugo Ekitike missed a glaring chance and a resilient Leeds side held on to a point at Anfield.
Slot bemoaned that the champions struggled to break Leeds down and they face another test against Marco Silva’s side this afternoon, as they return to a ground where they lost last season.
Fulham required a late equaliser from Tom Cairney to secure a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out. Like Liverpool, they had won their previous three games before Thursday’s draw.
Follow the latest updates from Fulham v Liverpool, below:
Fulham delay Liverpool's title coronation
Fulham won this exact fixture 3-2 last season to delay Liverpool’s title coronation, taking advantage of some poor defending that, in hindsight, was actually a forewarning of Liverpool’s slump as champions this campaign.
The last time Fulham won back-to-back home games against Liverpool was in May 2007.
Arne Slot sums up 'constant battle' of Liverpool's season
Arne Slot ruled that Liverpool are not worrying about catching Arsenal and Manchester City and said the Reds face a “constant battle” with their performances this season.
"Realistically those two teams are quite far away from us and we should not look at those two at this moment in time," Slot said after Liverpool reached the halfway mark of the campaign.
"We have had our struggles throughout. Now we have been seven (league) games in a row unbeaten but if you say this you feel like, 'they are flying through the league', but that is not what we are doing.
"Every single game we play it's hard work. We are mainly the team that is probably better than the other team but not enough.
"I will keep pushing and the players will keep pushing to get to a situation where we can make the difference bigger and hopefully we can find a moment where we can fly through the season.
"But for the first 19 games it has been a constant battle, close to each other, sometimes a bit lucky, sometimes a bit unlucky."
The Arne Slot trade-off that will make or break Liverpool’s season
The Reds have endured a season of thirds, explains Richard Jolly, with fluid attacking play and defensive solidarity rarely co-existing and posing Arne Slot a unique problem.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Mohamed Salah remains at the Africa Cup of Nations but there are no major updates from Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Leeds, unless Joe Gomez returns to the squad.
What is the Fulham team news?
Josh King and Kenny Tete are doubts for Fulham, who are without Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze due to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of Fulham v Liverpool in the Premier League.
Fulham left it late to claim a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day to keep their decent run going, while Liverpool looked like they could have played all night and not found a way past Leeds at Anfield in their 0-0 stalemate.
Here’s hoping for a better show at Craven Cottage this afternoon.
