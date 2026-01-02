Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Arne Slot reveals impact of Liverpool’s set-piece woes after coach sacked

Aaron Briggs was dismissed as set-piece coach with the champions struggling from dead-ball situations

Richard Jolly Senior Football Correspondent
Slot vents at how Liverpool are refereed following Leeds draw

Arne Slot has said Liverpool are considering whether to bring in a set-piece coach after the departure of Aaron Briggs.

While Slot paid a glowing tribute to Briggs, who left the club on Tuesday, he said they could be up to seven points better off if they had been better at dead-ball situations.

When Briggs went, Liverpool had conceded a league-high 12 goals from set-pieces this season, including seven from corners.

Slot was unable to bring in Etienne Reijnen from Feyenoord in 2024 because of work-permit issues and declined to say whether he would make another move for his fellow Dutchman.

Recommended

But he said: “We are looking at the situation, what is best for us now but as long as I have no news about that, I cannot share any. If we would have done a bit better in set-pieces and we would have had five six seven points more.”

He believes Briggs will have a big future and urged other clubs to employ him, saying: “First of all, I want to thank him for the one-and-a-half years we worked together because he's been a part and a big part of us winning the league last year.

“He's been a big help to me. He's a very good human being, a very promising, young English coach.

Arne Slot says Liverpool could be seven points better off if they were better in set-piece situations
Arne Slot says Liverpool could be seven points better off if they were better in set-piece situations (Getty Images)

“But as things sometimes happen in January and June and that's what happened over here as well. He will definitely find a new challenge for himself because he's done a good job for us, he's a very good human being and a very promising, good English coach and should deserve to get multiple chances again.”

Liverpool go to Fulham on Sunday with Slot waiting to see if defender Joe Gomez will be back in contention. He was due to train with the team on Friday, but the match will come too soon for midfielder Wataru Endo.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in