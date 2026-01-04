Arne Slot issues Hugo Ekitike injury update as Liverpool striker misses Fulham trip
Liverpool’s top scorer this season is dealing with a hamstring injury, with the Reds facing Arsenal on Thursday
Hugo Ekitike missed Liverpool’s trip to Fulham due to a minor hamstring injury but could return in time for the clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday.
Head coach Arne Slot said the striker, who is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions, picked up the problem due to an increased workload over the festive period.
The Premier League champions have been without Mohamed Salah for the last three matches as he has been at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Alexander Isak is set for several weeks on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, which has left Ekitike playing a major role.
"Isak has been out for a few weeks now and that's meant Ekitike had to play more minutes than the previous part of the season,” Slot told Sky Sports before the Fulham clash.
"That's led to him picking up a slight hamstring injury, and for a player of his age, not completely used to the Premier League, that's been a bit too much.
“That's why he will be out for today - and hopefully back for the Arsenal game.”
