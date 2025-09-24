Federico Chiesa shares honest reaction to missing out on Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federico Chiesa has revealed he told Arne Slot he had “no problem” with the Liverpool head coach’s decision to omit him from their Champions League squad.

The Italian, who set up both of Liverpool’s goals in their 2-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday, said he feels better physically and mentally now than in his difficult first season at Anfield.

And he said he relished the competition for places after Slot spent £200m on new strikers, in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, as he underlined why he chose to stay at Anfield and fight for his place rather than leave.

But the Italy international suffered a blow when Slot did not give him one of the 17 spots for players who are not “locally trained” in the Champions League league phase, preferring teenager Rio Ngumoha.

Federico Chiesa set up both goals against Southampton ( Getty Images )

Chiesa said he understood, explaining: “He told me what he was thinking, why he chose to do what he did. Of course I was sorry that I am not part of the Champions League squad, as to play in it is every player’s dream. I just said to the coach: ‘ok – no problem. I will keep working hard and I will get my chances in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League’. I am a professional player, I play for Liverpool and to do that is amazing.

“I play for a top club. This is maybe one of the top three in the world. It’s Liverpool. Of course they are going to buy top players. Of course, the competition is high. If I don’t want competition, I go to another team. But I want the competition, I want to play here and I think, at the end of the day, competition helps you to become a better player.”

Chiesa scored in the Carabao Cup final last season but he only started one league game and made just six top-flight appearances following his late arrival from Juventus.

“Yeah, it was really difficult but I don’t think I was at the level the coach wanted me to play,” he added. “But I understood his choices. This year, it is different. I feel better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities.”

Chiesa has appeared four times off the bench in the Premier League, scoring a crucial goal against Bournemouth, and made the most of his start in the Carabao Cup versus Southampton.

He set up Ekitike’s winner before the Frenchman was then shown a second yellow card for his celebrations, having already been booked for dissent.