How many games will Hugo Ekitike miss? Suspension rules explained after ‘stupid’ red card

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has apologised for his “stupid” red card for taking his shirt off in celebration against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

After receiving a first booking for punching the ball away in frustration, Ekitike removed his shirt and held it up to the cameras when he scored Liverpool’s winning goal.

It leaves Liverpool with a selection headache, as Ekitike will be suspended as their other new signing, the £125m Alexander Isak, is still working his way towards full fitness.

open image in gallery Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike took his shirt of to celebrate, resulting in a second yellow ( PA Wire )

The 23-year-old Ekitike issued a statement on social media after the 2-1 win, writing: "I was so excited to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

"The emotion got the better of me. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for this victory!"

Ekitike will be suspended for one match, with a red card in the Carabao Cup carrying over to the Premier League. The France international will therefore miss Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was furious to lose Ekitike, calling his red card “stupid”. Ekitike has scored three goals in his first five Premier League appearances since his £69m move.

"It is not [stupid] because it was his second [yellow] - it's stupid even if you haven't had a yellow card yet," Slot said after Liverpool’s win.

"Maybe I'm a bit old-fashioned but I did score a few goals - not at his level but I did - and if I went past three players and put it in the top corner then maybe you can say 'this is all about me'.

open image in gallery Liverpool manager Arne Slot branded Hugo Ekitike’s red card against Southampton ‘stupid’ ( PA Wire )

"But if I scored a goal like he did tonight, I would turn to [Federico] Chiesa and say 'it's about you Federico - great assist, great run and I didn't have to do a lot'. Maybe that's me being old-school.

"It was stupid, not smart in every sense. The good thing is that his team-mates helped him to get the win over the line, but the thing is he is now suspended for Saturday and that is far from ideal."

Isak, who scored his first goal for Liverpool earlier in the game, has yet to play a full match for the Reds but may be required to start against Crystal Palace, who are unbeaten this morning.

Asked by ITV whether he was ready to play 90 minutes for Liverpool, Isak said: "It is difficult to say. It is a mixture of fitness-wise and football-wise. I feel good and feel I am in a shape to make a difference."