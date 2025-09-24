Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Hugo Ekitike explains ‘stupid’ and ‘needless’ red card for taking off shirt

The 23-year-old said the ‘emotion got the better of me’ after coming under criticism from his manager Arne Slot

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 24 September 2025 04:30 EDT
Comments
Slot slams Ekitike for 'stupid' red card but 'very happy' with Isak

Hugo Ekitike said the “emotion got the better of me” after removing his shirt in celebration despite already being on a yellow card in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.

After scoring the winning goal in the 85th minute, Ekitike received a second yellow card for taking his shirt off and the striker will now be suspended for Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ekitike has made a bright start to his Liverpool career since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m, with the 23-year-old scoring three goals in his first five Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Slot removes his shirt after scoring Liverpool’s winner, despite being on a booking
Slot removes his shirt after scoring Liverpool’s winner, despite being on a booking (Getty Images)

But this was a moment to forget, with his manager Arne Slot criticising his “stupid” and “needless” red card while also hitting out at the nature of Ekitike’s celebration as he held up his shirt rather than thanking Federico Chiesa for the assist.

Ekitike released an apology following the match, with the striker writing on social media: "I was so excited to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

Recommended

"The emotion got the better of me. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for this victory!"

Slot was annoyed that he will be without Ekitike for Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park, particularly because his other new signing Alexander Isak is still working his way towards full fitness.

“Needless? Yes. And it was stupid,” Slot said. “I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner I can maybe understand. He is like, ‘This is all about me, what did I do’.

“But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said, ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me’.

“It’s always the best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in