Both FCSB and Manchester United are guaranteed at least a play-off place in the Europa League but both also know a win will secure them automatic qualification on Thursday (kick-off 8pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

United are fourth in the table after winning their last four matches, including away at Viktoria Plzen but their other two away matches both ended in draws - at Porto and Fenerbahce.

The Reds have lost just one of their last six games going into this one as boss Ruben Amorim continues to try to bring the best out of his side.

Performances have certainly improved in recent weeks, especially in the Premier League draw with Liverpool and the FA Cup win over Arsenal at the Emirates, but they seem too reliant on a very small number of players to score goals.

FCSB, previously known as Steaua Bucharest, sit four places and one point below United after four wins, two draws and one defeat so far.

Their only defeat came at Rangers back in October when they were beaten 4-0, with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice. Their wins came against Rigas FS, PAOK Salonika, Midtjylland and FK Qarabag while they have secured goalless draws with Olympiakos and Hoffenheim so it won’t be an easy match for United, although it probably should be.

There will be goals

United should have more than enough to win the Europa League and football betting sites have them as joint-favourites to lift the trophy in May at 5/1 with Tottenham.

But unfortunately, they are still way too unpredictable and while they are struggling to score goals, they still look too likely to concede.

In this competition they have scored 14 and conceded nine, keeping a clean sheet just once in seven games.

In all competitions, they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 while Thursday’s opponents have scored in eight of their last 10 matches and netted 10 goals in their seven Europa League goals.

With both sides knowing a win will secure their place in the top eight there will be a lot to play for and both teams to score seems like a likely outcome.

Betting sites are offering 12/5 on BTTS and United to win and 17/2 on BTTS and FCSB to win, or you can get 9/2 on a score draw.

FCSB have lost just three of their last 22 home group stage matches in the Europa League, winning 11 and drawing eight and are unbeaten in all three this season.

Add to that the fact that United have not lost any of their last six away Europa League group stage matches winning four and drawing two since losing 2-1 at Astana in November 2019 - so a draw might be a good option.

Fernandes to lead by example

In the last six games that United have scored in just three of their players have been on the scoresheet; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez and Rangers’ unfortunate goalkeeper Jack Butland!

Diallo has scored four, including a hat-trick against Southampton, Fernandes has certainly led by example with three goals in his last five games while Martinez has scored two, including the winner against Fulham on Sunday.

Fernandes has nine goals so far this season, but just one in the Europa League. When he scored the winner against Rangers, in added time, he became just the second player to score 10 goals in the UEFA Cup/Europa League for United, after Marcus Rashford who has 14.

Betting apps are offering 13/2 on him scoring first or last and 12/5 at any time. You can also get 10/11 on him scoring or assisting.

