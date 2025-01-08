Every FA Cup third round match on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup rolls on with the third round proper of the competition marking the arrival of the Premier League and Championship clubs.

The 44 representatives of the top two flights of English football join those that have battled through the rounds with all sides bidding for a trip to Wembley.

Tamworth are one of two remaining non-league teams left and have earned a handy home tie against Tottenham.

Arsenal will host Manchester United in a tasty all-Premier League fixture, meanwhile, with one of the FA Cup’s two most successful clubs guaranteed to fall at this stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the third round of the FA Cup?

The third round of the FA Cup will take place between Thursday 9 January and Monday 13 January. 32 fixtures will be contested with each tie decided on the day and no replays.

Winning and losing sides in the third round will receive £115,000 and £25,000 respectively from the prize fund.

Which games are on TV?

The full schedule and broadcast details in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Thursday 9 January 2025 – 7pm GMT

Sheffield United v Cardiff City (Live on BBC Wales)

Thursday 9 January 2025 – 7.45pm GMT

Everton v Peterborough United (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Fulham v Watford

Friday 10 January 2025 – 7.45pm GMT

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Friday 10 January 2025 – 8pm GMT

Aston Villa v West Ham United (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)

Saturday 11 January 2025 – 12pm GMT

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Saturday 11 January 2025 – 12.15pm GMT

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)

Saturday 11 January 2025 – 3pm GMT

Exeter City v Oxford United

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Reading v Burnley

Sunderland v Stoke City

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Morecambe (BBC Extended Highlights)

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers (BBC Extended Highlights)

Saturday 11 January 2025 – 5.45pm GMT

Man City v Salford City (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)

Leeds United v Harrogate Town (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Saturday 11 January 2025 – 6pm GMT

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Sunday 12 January 2025 – 12pm GMT

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunday 12 January 2025 – 12.30 GMT

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)

Sunday 12 January 2025 – 3pm GMT

Arsenal v Man Utd (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)

Newcastle United v Bromley (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Crystal Palace v Stockport County

Sunday 12 January 2025 – 4.30pm GMT

Southampton v Swansea City (Live on BBC Wales)

Monday 13 January 2025 – 7.30pm GMT

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge (Live on ITV4 and ITVX)

